‘Happening Hyderabad’: Create a reel to win cash prizes of up to Rs 1L

The entries for enrolling oneself in the competition will be accepted until April 30.

Reel Hyderabad's growth, win cash prizes worth Rs 1 lakh
Hyderabad: In an exciting competition presented by the Digital Media Wing of Telangana, a contest named ‘Happening Hyderabad,’ allows participants to showcase the charm and liveliness of the city by capturing glimpses of developmental works and making a reel video out of it.

Participants have to create reels that capture the essence of #HappeningHyderabad and tag @DigitalMediaTS in their posts.

On winning the contest, participants stand a chance to win cash prizes of up to Rs 1,00,000. The entries for enrolling oneself in the competition will be accepted until April 30.

To get more information on the contest, visit the official website of Telangana Digital Media Wing.

