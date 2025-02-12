Happy B’day Hania Aamir: Age, relationship, net worth and more

Islamabad: Hania Aamir is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated stars in the Pakistani entertainment industry today. With her charming personality, exceptional acting skills, and lively social media presence, she has won hearts not just in Pakistan but also across the border in India. Today, on February 12, Hania is celebrating her birthday.

Hania Aamir’s Age, Birthplace

Hania Aamir was born on February 12, 1997, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. She is now 28 years old and has established herself as one of the most sought-after stars in Lollywood.

From Janaan to Mere Humsafar – Her Career So Far

Hania made her acting debut with the 2016 comedy film Janaan, followed by hit dramas like Titli and Anaa. Over the years, she has proven her versatility with projects like Na Maloom Afraad 2, Parwaaz Hai Junoon, and Ishqiya. However, it was Mere Humsafar (2022) that earned her immense popularity, solidifying her status as a household name. Her latest hit, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum (2024), further showcased her acting prowess.

Is Hania Aamir Dating Anyone?

Hania is currently single, but her personal life has always been in the spotlight. She was previously in a public relationship with singer Asim Azhar before parting ways. Over time, she has been linked to several well-known names, including Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam and Indian rapper Badshah, with whom she shares a close friendship.

Her Net Worth & Earnings

As one of the highest-paid actresses in Lollywood, Hania reportedly charges Rs. 3 to 4 lakh per episode. With earnings from brand endorsements, investments, and event appearances, her net worth is estimated to be over 43 crore PKR.

Hania Aamir’s upcoming project

Following the massive success of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Hania’s fans have eagerly awaited news about her next project. It is now confirmed that she will star opposite Bilal Abbas Khan in the upcoming drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, a long-awaited pairing of two powerhouse actors who debuted in 2016 but have never shared the screen before.