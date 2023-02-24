Happy birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Here’s his HUGE net worth

Mumbai: One of the most successful and renowned film directors in Bollywood Sanjay Leela Bhansali is celebrating his 60th birthday today. He is known for his visually stunning movies that showcase grandeur, larger-than-life characters, lavish sets, soulful music, amazing storytelling and more. He forayed into the world of direction with the musical drama film Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996, starring Manisha Koirala and Salman Khan.

Post his debut, Bhansali went on to deliver numerous blockbuster hits such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and Padmaavat, among others. His work has earned him numerous accolades and awards, including National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. His movies have also earned big bucks at the box office, with several of them entering the 100-crore club. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s have a look at his whopping net worth.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Net Worth 2023

Considering such an impressive career, it’s no wonder that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has amassed a significant net worth over the years. According to multiple reports, his massive net worth is estimated to be around Rs 940cr which makes him one of the richest directors in the Indian film industry.

His Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently working on his upcoming Netflix film Heermandi which marks his OTT debut. It is reportedly in the final segment. Apart from this, Bhansali also has Baiju Bawra, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.