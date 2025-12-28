Harassed over private video, sisters beat blackmailer to death in Jagtial

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man was killed in Telangana’s Jagtial district on December 26 for allegedly threatening to leak an obscene video of a woman.

The victim, identified as Burra Mahender, a resident of Turkalamaddikunta village in Peddapalli district, worked as a medical representative in Hyderabad. According to Jagtial rural police, during his stay in the city, Mahender began a relationship with the woman, a software professional who is a native of Jagtial.

While being in a relationship with the software professional, Mahender also began a relationship with her elder sister. After learning that a marriage proposal had come to the younger sister, he allegedly threatened and blackmailed the sisters, saying he would leak a video of the younger sister on social media.

Furious, they planned to kill the man. The younger sister asked him to meet her. When Mahender arrived at night, he saw both the sisters along with their relatives waiting for him.

An enraged Mahender started arguing with them. The relatives hit him with sticks and sprinkled chilli powder in his eyes. Although he was rushed to the Jagtial government hospital, he died during treatment.

Speaking to Siasat.com Jagtial Rural circle inspector said, “The sisters and their relatives have been booked under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS). We are yet to make an arrest.”