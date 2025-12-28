After live-in relationship in Hyderabad, 23-year-old woman dies by suicide

Family members of the woman staged a protest along with her body in front of the house of her lover.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th December 2025 1:50 pm IST|   Updated: 28th December 2025 2:16 pm IST
Representational Image of woman lying dead
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after being in a live-in relationship with her lover in Hyderabad.

Following the suicide, the family members of the woman staged a protest along with her body in front of the house of her lover in Telangana’s Sangareddy district.

Alleging that it was a murder and blaming her lover for the same, family members carrying her body staged the protest in front of the house of S. Srikanth in Manik Naik Tanda in Nizampet mandal.

Woman, partner were living in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar

The deceased woman, V. Kaveri, who hailed from Kadapal Vithal Naik Tanda in Sirgapoor mandal, was in love with Srikanth. They wanted to get married, but their parents opposed the proposal.

With their families refusing to perform their marriage, they left the district and migrated to Hyderabad and settled down in LB Nagar.

Woman dies by suicide

According to the police, due to some differences with Srikanth, Kaveri died, allegedly by hanging, at their house in Hyderabad. However, Kaveri’s parents alleged that Srikanth murdered her and made it look like a suicide.

On their complaint, the police registered a case and took up an investigation. While shifting Kaveri’s body to her native village for the last rites on Saturday night, her relatives took it to the house of Srikanth and staged a protest, demanding justice.

As the tension mounted, police rushed forces to the village as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.

Village elders were making efforts for a compromise between the two families.

With inputs from IANS

