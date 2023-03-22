Harbhajan Singh invites fans to meet him at Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan

Hyderabad: Entrepreneur Anam Mirza and her husband Asaduddin are all set to host ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan’ in Hyderabad for the second time. This time, the event will be organised in partnership with ‘ Abundense’ at Kings Palace in Mehdipatnam. The event will start on 7th April and end on 21st April. After receiving a phenomenal response last year for conducting such an event, Anam Mirza said that she is excited to organise the event again.

The organisers are trying to reach out to every Hyderabadi before the start of the event and in this regard, they have also shared various videos and photographs along with information related to the event on their official Instagram account. In the latest development, the organisers shared a video in which popular cricketer Harbhajan Singh is seen urging his fans to visit ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan’ event which will start in Ramzan.

”Hello, dosto. Satsrikaal,Namaskar..mein hu aap ka apna Harbhajan Singh aur mein aa raha hu Hyderabad..Aur mein aap sab ko iss event kay liye invite karna chahta hu jo meri dost Anam Mirza nai organise kiya hai,” Harbhajan Singh is seen saying in the video.

He urges his fans to visit the event along with their family members and enjoy quality time there. The cricketer also wished ‘Ramzan Mubarak’ to all the Muslims.

Thanking Harbhajan Singh for promoting the event, the organisers shared the video and captioned it, ” Thank you @harbhajan3 for the kind words. Yes, you heard it right! The most awaited exhibition of this season @atriya_abundense presents Daawat – E – Ramzaan is happening at The Vintage Palace! See you there!!”

From fashion and beauty to food and sweets, ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan’ has something for everyone to indulge in and it is said that various prominent personalities are also set to visit the event this year.

Anam Mirza is the sister of tennis player Sania Mirza while as her husband Asaduddin is the son of ex-captain of Indian cricket team. Sania Mirza is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Harbhajan Singh shares a close bond with Anam Mirza, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.