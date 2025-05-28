Harbhajan Singh’s pick for Baburao role in Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri
Paresh Rawal

Mumbai: There’s a lot of talk around Hera Pheri 3 right now. Paresh Rawal, who played the famous Baburao character, has decided not to act in the film. He felt that the role feels like a trap and he wants to try something new. He even returned the signing amount with interest. His decision has shocked fans and created problems for the film.

Harbhajan Singh Jokes About Suryakumar Yadav

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh gave a funny twist to the story. In a recent interview, he joked that cricketer Suryakumar Yadav could play Baburao in the next film. He said Surya is fun-loving and can act well too.

This joke actually has a small reason behind it. Suryakumar once appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and did a great mimicry of Baburao’s character. People loved it! Also, since Baburao is a Marathi character and Surya is Marathi too, Harbhajan made the comment in fun. Still, it made fans wonder — can Surya really do it?

No, this is not official news. Suryakumar has not said anything yet. It was just a joke, but it became viral. Fans are now talking about it everywhere.

Suryakumar’s IPL 2025 Form is On Fire

Surya is having an amazing IPL season this year. He has scored more than 600 runs in 14 matches. His average is 72.88, and his strike rate is above 170. He even broke Sachin Tendulkar’s old record and helped Mumbai Indians reach the playoffs.

