Hard disks stolen from Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A theft of hard disks from the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad was reported on Tuesday, May 20.

Four hard disks were stolen from the Sudharma Bhavan in Raj Bhavan. Upon noticing the theft after recently examining the CCTV footage on the premises, Raj Bhavan officials lodged a complaint with the Punjagutta police.

The Panjagutta Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S Mohan Kumar, clarified that on May 10, a female employee of the Raj Bhavan filed a complaint after receiving morphed pictures of herself from her colleague Srinivas.

Investigation into the matter revealed that 45-year-old Srinivas who works in the IT department of the Raj Bhavan had created the morphed pictures of the complainant. The accused was suspended from duty immediately.

However, on May 14, Srinivas entered the Raj Bhavan premises and stole the hard disks. Based on a complaint by the IT manager, a fresh case was registered against Srinivas, the hard disks were recovered from him. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

The ACP refuted claims that the hard disks contained confidential information.