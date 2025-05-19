Lack of fire safety measures caused Gulzar Houz tragedy: HYDRAA commissioner

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath stated that the Gulzar Houz tragedy needed to taken as a lesson to prevent fire accidents in the future.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 19th May 2025 11:01 pm IST
HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath says lack of fire safety measures in old structures in Hyderabad caused Gulzar Houz fire accident tragedy on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath disclosed that the state government was preparing plans to prevent fire accidents and establishing safety measures to be taken in old buildings in Hyderabad.

As reported on Monday, May 19, Ranaganath stated that the Gulzar Houz fire tragedy that claimed 17 lives on Sunday, May 18, needed to taken as a lesson to prevent fire accidents in the future.

Also Read
Akbaruddin Owaisi questions firefighting infrastructure, high-rise safety

He remarked that fire safety measures not being followed in the old structures and lack of regular monitoring as a reason for the incident. He said that it was because of such incidents, that innocent lives were being lost in such fire accidents.

MS Creative School

He assured that specific guidelines on old structures will be followed to prevent such accidents in the future.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 19th May 2025 11:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button