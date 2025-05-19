Lack of fire safety measures caused Gulzar Houz tragedy: HYDRAA commissioner

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath disclosed that the state government was preparing plans to prevent fire accidents and establishing safety measures to be taken in old buildings in Hyderabad.

As reported on Monday, May 19, Ranaganath stated that the Gulzar Houz fire tragedy that claimed 17 lives on Sunday, May 18, needed to taken as a lesson to prevent fire accidents in the future.

He remarked that fire safety measures not being followed in the old structures and lack of regular monitoring as a reason for the incident. He said that it was because of such incidents, that innocent lives were being lost in such fire accidents.

He assured that specific guidelines on old structures will be followed to prevent such accidents in the future.