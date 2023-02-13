Hardik Pandya set to get married again!

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic are set to tie the knot once again on Valentine’s Day, February 14 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Yes, you read that right! The couple, who earlier got married in a court in 2020, always wanted to have a lavish wedding and now it seems like their dream is coming true.

The pre-wedding festivities will be kick-starting today, February 13 and they will go on till February 16. Natasa and Hardik will have proper haldi, mehendi, and sangeet festivities, followed by a traditional white wedding.

The couple and their families were spotted leaving for the destination on Tuesday morning.

Their wedding promises to be a grand affair, with the couple inviting friends and family to celebrate with them. The celebrations will take place at a luxurious palace in Udaipur, one of India’s most beautiful and historic cities, and are expected to be an extravagant affair.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa got engaged on a cruise in Dubai in January 2020. They got married in May 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya in July same year.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the couple’s wedding festivities in Udaipur.