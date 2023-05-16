Hardik Pandya stuns in a pricey Valentino Garavani floral shirt, it is worth Rs…

Mumbai: Hardik Pandya, an Indian cricketer, knows how to turn heads when it comes to fashion. On Mother’s Day recently, he dropped a beautiful with his brother Krunal Pandya, Krunal’s wife Pankhuri Sharma, Mother Nalini Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic.

Hardik’s summer-friendly shirt was something that grabbed our attention and stole the show — a mesmerizing Valentino Garavani bandana floral print silk shirt with an astonishing price tag.

Pandya, known for his dynamic on-field performances as well as his daring fashion choices off the pitch, effortlessly wore this exquisite shirt, transforming himself into the epitome of sartorial elegance. The vibrant bandana floral print, which was carefully created on the finest silk fabric, exuded sophistication and refinement.

But let’s talk about the cost. Prepare for a fashion shock the Valentino Garavani bandana floral print silk shirt worn by Hardik Pandya cost a whopping Rs 1.3L! Yes, you read that right. This shirt embodies luxury in every stitch, making it a true treat for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

With its eye-catching design and meticulous attention to detail, it’s no surprise that this Valentino Garavani creation is so expensive. This is more than a shirt; it is a work of art that combines artistry, craftsmanship, and high-end fashion.

Keep an eye out for Hardik Pandya’s extraordinary fashion choices the next time you see him on the pitch or at a high-profile event. And if you see him wearing the Valentino Garavani bandana floral print silk shirt, keep in mind the price of his impeccable style.