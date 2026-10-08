Hargi village bans ‘beegara oota’ at weddings, imposes hefty fines

Shivamogga: In an attempt to curb extravagant spending on weddings and prevent families from falling into debt, residents of Hargi village in Shikaripura taluk have decided to ban the traditional ‘beegara oota’ or non-vegetarian feast hosted at the bride’s or grooms house after marriage celebrations.

The village has also decided to impose a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on anyone who organises such a feast in violation of the decision. Those who attend the banned feast will face a fine of Rs 50,000, according to the resolution adopted by the villagers.

Hargi has more than 350 households. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Hanuman temple committee held on Monday. More than 20 committee members participated in the discussion and unanimously approved the proposal following consultations with senior residents of the village.

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Villagers said an event that was originally intended to strengthen relations between two families had gradually turned into an occasion for competition and unnecessary expenditure. According to them, some families have even sold agricultural land to meet wedding and feast expenses.

The quantity of meat served during the feast had also reportedly become a matter of prestige, with families competing over the number of sheep slaughtered for the occasion. Concerned over the financial consequences, members of the village committee decided that the practice needed to be stopped.

A major factor behind the decision was reportedly the financial hardship faced by a local resident who had sold half an acre of land, which was his livelihood, to meet the expenses of his sister’s marriage. Villagers said such instances highlighted how wedding-related expenditure could push economically vulnerable families towards debt and loss of assets.

They said a single beegara oota could cost anywhere between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, depending on the scale of the event and the number of guests. The village decision is aimed at preventing families from selling property or borrowing heavily to maintain social status during weddings.

Hargi Village Development Committee president Shekharaj said the community had witnessed the financial strain caused by the practice.

“Beegara oota is contributing to the financial deterioration of families. The practice has become an unnecessary burden, and such extravagant spending should end. Similar efforts should be encouraged across the State,” he said.

Prakash Mudubasiddhapur, president of the Arya Eediga Samaja in Shikaripura taluk, said wedding-related debt often takes away the happiness associated with marriage.

“When families are burdened by loans taken for weddings, the joy of the occasion disappears. Villages should also consider taking collective decisions to encourage simple marriages,” he said.

The decision has reportedly received appreciation from people in neighbouring villages, who have viewed it as an attempt to promote financial discipline and discourage competitive spending during social functions.

The villagers also pointed out that beegara oota has traditionally been more prevalent in parts of the Old Mysuru region, including Mandya, Ramanagara, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Bengaluru Rural districts. In the Malnad region, wedding celebrations traditionally focused more on reception functions.

However, residents said the practice has increasingly spread into Malnad areas in recent years, with elaborate shamianas being erected and large non-vegetarian feasts, sometimes accompanied by alcohol, becoming part of wedding celebrations.

The Hargi resolution is therefore being seen by residents as a community-led attempt to discourage ostentation and protect families from financial distress arising from wedding-related social pressure.