Interim relief for Priyank Kharge, Nalapad in RSS defamation case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress leader Mohammed Nalapad have received temporary relief after a Bengaluru special court stayed proceedings in a private complaint accusing them of making derogatory statements against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The special court for elected representatives intervened after Kharge challenged an order of the 42nd ACMM court, which had taken cognisance of the complaint and issued summons in the case. Special Court judge BK Shivaprasad has stayed the proceedings until October 30 and directed that notice be served on complainant A Tejas.

The complaint centres on remarks attributed to Kharge and Nalapad about the RSS. The complainant alleged that Kharge had urged the then Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah to impose restrictions on RSS activities in government schools, public premises and playgrounds.

Kharge had also posted the contents of his letter on his official X account. According to the complaint, he had alleged that RSS activities contributed to an atmosphere of fear and promoted negative and fundamentalist ideas among children and youngsters. The complainant claimed that the statements were without basis and affected the reputation of the organisation.

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Nalapad, who was named as another accused, was also alleged to have made objectionable remarks against the RSS during an interaction with a private YouTube channel. The complainant said the statements were circulated across Karnataka and sought legal action against both leaders.

The latest court order provides interim protection to Kharge and Nalapad while the matter is considered further.