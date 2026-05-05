Harish Rao accuses Congress govt of banning urea sale in Telangana

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA Harish Rao has accused the state government of imposing an unofficial ban on urea sales across Telangana, by issuing oral instructions.

Calling it an anti-farmer decision, he said such a restriction has never been seen in the state’s history till the Congress government came to power.

“Imposing an unofficial ban without any formal order reflects the government’s anti-farmer approach. The government must explain why urea sales have been halted,” he demanded.

He questioned why farmers were being denied urea despite adequate stock being available at the dealer points, agri-centres, and cooperative societies.

“Farmers are running from place to place for urea. What is the government doing?” he asked.

Harish Rao said farmers cultivating sugarcane, fruits, and vegetables were facing severe difficulties due to the halt in urea supply.

“Instead of ensuring availability, the government has made things worse. Even the app introduced for fertiliser distribution has become a burden for farmers,” he said.

He said the farmers are being pushed into distress due to the rising fertiliser prices and an official ban on the urea sales.

He also criticised the state government for promoting reduced urea usage through campaigns instead of ensuring supply.

“Government Failed in Procurement, Now Failing in Inputs,” he alleged.

He criticised the government for organising official celebrations while the farmers were in distress.

“When farmers are suffering due to procurement failures and input shortages, how can the government celebrate? It is an insult to farmers,” he said.

Harish Rao said the Congress came to power promising a farmer declaration but has completely failed in implementation.

“Officials are now afraid to face farmers and are even leaving farmer meetings midway. This clearly reflects the government’s failure,” he said.

Harish Rao demanded the state government to immediately withdraw the unofficial ban and restore continuous urea supply as was done during the BRS government.

“Farmers should not suffer because of administrative failure. Ensure uninterrupted urea availability without delay,” he said.