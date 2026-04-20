Harish Rao against Congress’ Jeevan Reddy joining BRS: Jagtial MLA

Hyderabad: Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar has stirred a wave of speculation questioning why Siddipet MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao travelled to New Delhi on the day when party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is scheduled to address a public meeting in Jagtial on Monday, April 20.

Commenting on the “Jagtial Praja Ashirwada Sabha” meeting scheduled later this evening, Sanjay Kumar, who won on the BRS ticket but shifted loyalties to the Congress, claimed that Harish Rao was against welcoming former Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy into the pink party.

“Have you ever heard of any meeting with 1 lakh people being organised without the involvement of Harish Rao?” he asked the media on Monday, also recollecting Reddy as saying in the past that it wouldn’t be a mistake to hang KCR or Harish Rao for what they did with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

He said that even BRS workers were against Jeevan Reddy joining their party in the presence of KCR during the public meeting.

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“Everybody knows that Jeevan Reddy is an iron leg. He said his fight was against successive chief ministers Chandrababu Naidu and KCR. Both completed two terms as chief ministers. Now he is saying he will fight against Revanth Reddy, who will also serve as chief minister for the second time,” he predicted.

Claiming that Harish Rao was in Delhi negotiating with BJP leaders, Sanjay Kumar said BRS workers were extending support to him, saying they all needed to work together in the party to fight leaders like Jeevan Reddy.

He downplayed BRS Working President KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) comments on him, saying he was unable to understand which breed he belonged to, saying the comment was better suited to Jeevan Reddy.