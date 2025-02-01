Harish Rao blames govt for declining trend in Telangana’s real estate

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao blamed the Congress government for the poor performance of the real estate sector in Telangana.

On Friday, January 31, he said under Congress rule, farmers, weavers, auto drivers, and now real estate builders are being pushed to commit suicide due to the government’s inefficient policies and failure to provide economic stability.

Citing the tragic suicide of a builder in Medchal district, Harish Rao said that Hyderabad which flourished as a real estate hub under the BRS governance had now turned into a graveyard for builders due to the present government’s mismanagement.

Also Read Telangana CM challenges KCR in counter attack

The former Telangana finance minister blamed the collapse of the real estate sector on a series of reckless decisions, including demolition drives by HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency ) against legally approved constructions, inconsistent announcements on Pharma City and Hyderabad Metro corridors, forced collection for building approvals, lack of new investments, and failing law and order.

The senior BRS leader reminded Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy of his past as a realtor. “As a realtor, Revanth Reddy once boasted about his knowledge of real estate. But today, his misgovernance is destroying the real estate sector,” Rao said in an X post.

Rao warned that if firm actions aren’t taken by the Telangana government, it would lead to the state’s decline.

Telangana to lose 1462 PG medical seats due to SC order: Harish Rao

On January 29, Harish Rao advised the state government to approach the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench challenging the top court’s order that the states’ local quota in postgraduate medical admissions.

He demanded the state government pass a resolution in the Assembly in favour of the local quota in PG seats and exert pressure on the Centre to protect the state quota in the allocation of seats.

Also Read Telangana will lose 1462 PG medical seats due to SC order on local quota: Harish Rao

“Presently, out of 2,924 PG seats in the state, as per 50 percent local quota Telangana was getting 1,462 seats. If the state quota is removed, the students from Telangana will lose out, as all the seats will go to the All-India quota.” Apart from the PG in-service quota, the BC, SC, and ST reservations for PG seats in southern states like AP, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka risk getting affected adversely,” he said.