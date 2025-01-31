Telangana CM challenges KCR in counter attack

Hyderabad: In a scathing counterattack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) statement earlier on Friday, January 31, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy suggested that the former first learn to stand properly without a stick.

KCR in a statement during a meeting in Zaheerabad had stated that he would “hit” the ruling Congress really hard, once he was back, and that he was watching the developments in the state ferociously.

In response to KCR’s reference to Congress’ social media poll on whether people preferred farmhouse rule or people’s rule, Revanth Reddy compared it to a poll between Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Rakhi Sawant, suggesting that Rakhi Sawant would certainly win that poll.

Speaking with media at Shadnagar on Friday, January 31, he dared KCR to come to the Assembly instead of talking from the comfort of his farmhouse.

“KCR is lying to his party leaders on farm loan waiver implemented by the Congress government. If he comes to the Assembly, I can reveal village-wise data on how many loans have been waived across the state. KCR should come to the Assembly to prove his sincerity,” Revanth said.

He claimed that the BRS government had waived off farm loans totalling Rs 18,000 crore from 2014 to December 2023, but only Rs 3,000 crore of the principal debt was cleared during this period. The remaining amount, he alleged, was used to pay off the interest on the loans.

He reiterated that the Congress government has waived off Rs 21,000 crore farm loans in just one year.

Revanth Reddy also alleged that KCR didn’t fulfil his promise of releasing Rs 100 crore for Jahangir Peer Dargah and Rs 100 crore for Vemulawada Rajanna temple. He added that KCR was an evil force that dried the Palamuru region completely.

He said that KCR has lost connection with the people after staying at his farmhouse for 14 months, and has become outdated like Rs 1,000 currency note.