Telangana will lose 1462 PG medical seats due to SC order on local quota: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao has advised the state government to approach the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench to challenge the order of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 29, that the states’ local quota in post-graduate admissions in medicine.

Speaking with the media on Friday, January 30, Harish Rao also demanded the state government to pass a resolution in the Assembly in favour of local quota in PG seats, and to exert pressure on the Centre to protect the state quota in the allocation of seats.

“Presently, out of 2,924 PG seats in the state, as per 50 percent local quota Telangana was getting 1,462 seats. If the state quota is removed, the students from Telangana will lose out, as all the seats will go to the All-India quota.” Apart from the PG in-service quota, the BC, SC, and ST reservations for PG seats in southern states like AP, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka risk getting affected adversely,” he told the media.

Urging the MLAs and MPs from Telangana to take the matter seriously in the best interests of the medical students from Telangana, Harish Rao felt that all the southern states needed to push for a constitutional amendment to protect the states’ quota.