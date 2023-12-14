Harish Rao boosts morale of BRS leaders, ensures support

Hyderabad: In a recent address at a thanksgiving meeting in Narsapur, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao conveyed a message of solidarity and resilience to party leaders.

He cautioned them against potential challenges from the ruling Congress, assuring that the BRS party would stand by its members despite attempts to dent their morale through legal issues and other means.

Harish Rao said that the hard work put in by party members contributed significantly to the hat-trick victory in the constituency, leading in all mandals.

He pledged that the party leadership would acknowledge the efforts of those who worked tirelessly and provide them with opportunities in the upcoming local bodies’ elections.

While acknowledging the setback in the Assembly elections as a temporary hurdle, he expressed confidence that the BRS party, under the leadership of KCR, would ultimately achieve its goals.

Highlighting the BRS government’s positive contributions, Harish Rao assured party members that the public would gradually recognize the impact of their work. He promised unwavering support, mentioning that he, along with other leaders, would be accessible to party activists at all times.

Encouraging members not to be disheartened by electoral defeats, he emphasized the party’s resilience and its potential for resurgence in the future under KCR’s leadership.

Harish Rao underlined KCR’s commitment to the development of the people, focusing on progress rather than vengeance against political rivals.

Referring to the CID investigation into the housing scam during the previous Congress rule, he pointed out that the findings revealed several startling facts, including the involvement of numerous Congress leaders in misappropriating funds allocated for 40-50 houses each.