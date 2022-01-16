Harish Rao calls BJP “Bhartiya Jhoota Party”

Hyderabad: Taking a dig at the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) approach towards the farmers, Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Sunday called BJP a “Bharatiya Jhoota Party”.

Addressing BJP leaders and cadre from Gurralagondi village in Sididpet assembly constituency here, Rao said that the BJP government at the Centre could not keep its promises on various fronts. “The BJP government pushed the farmers into a crisis by bringing in the farm law, and now it has increased the prices of fertilisers which will eventually burden the farmers,” he said.

While the Telangana government headed by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was coming up with several farmer-friendly programs such as Rythu Bandu, Rythu Bima, free 24/7 electric supply, making available seeds and fertilisers, among other things, the Centre was only piling issues on the farming community, he alleged.

Rao further said, assured employment to crores, but the Centre’s decision to disinvest in public sector companies resulted in the unemployment of thousands. Unlike the union government, the Telangana government will keep its promises by issuing recruitment notifications and also by creating employment opportunities in the private sector.

He urged the people to support TRS because it is also at the forefront of protecting the rights of the state and its people. Former BJP Mandal Party leader Boini Yellam, District leader Patendla Rajam, Pitla Suresh, Suragoni Mahesh, and several others joined the party.