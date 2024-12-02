Harish Rao challenges Telangana CM to a debate on Rythu Bandhu

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, December 1, challenged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy for a debate on the Rythu Bandhu scheme and state finances.

Rao alleged that Reddy was an incompetent chief minister spreading falsehoods in Telangana. Criticising the Congress government for celebrating its one-year rule, Harish Rao lashed out at Revanth Reddy for creating a negative atmosphere across all sectors in the state due to his immaturity, incapability, and negative attitude.

He said that the chief minister spread false propaganda and misinformation to cover up his failures. The former Telangana finance minister alleged that under Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the state’s economic growth had stagnated, with the government failing to generate sufficient revenue or distribute wealth effectively.

Refuting claims of Telangana’s debts, the Siddipet MLA cited data available on public platforms, including Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, asserting that the total debt stood at Rs 4,26,499 crore during the previous BRS regime which he established in the Assembly itself. He called the Congress government’s economic strategy ineffective and immature.

“This government has no power to raise revenue and no sincerity to fulfil its promises. Hence, the chief minister continues to blame the BRS to prove himself better,” he remarked.

On the Rythu Bandhu scheme, Harish Rao held the Congress responsible for halting financial assistance to farmers. He said the BRS government deposited Rs 72,815 crore in farmers’ accounts in 11 phases, even during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, Revanth Reddy raised false hopes among farmers, promising Rs 15,000 per acre but failed to deliver even Rs 10,000 per acre.” He reminded that Rythu Bandhu payments were stopped by Revanth Reddy who complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) before the last Assembly election despite the then BRS government preparing funds for disbursement.

He criticised the chief minister for not implementing the assurances given under the Warangal Rythu declaration during the election campaign. He also stated that Reddy was a fraud who partially implemented a crop loan waiver but claimed credit for its complete waiver.

“BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is a true farmer’s leader. Where are your credentials, Revanth Reddy?” he asked, daring the chief minister to stop escaping and instead, face the truth and answer the people, if he had the courage.