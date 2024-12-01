Rythu Pandga organised to deceive Telangana farmers, claims Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday, November 30 alleged that the Telangana government organised Rythu Pandaga to deceive farmers.

Rao claimed chief minister A Revanth Reddy made false promises to farmers during the Rythu Pandaga programme.

On paddy procurement

Countering Telangana CM’s claim of procuring 153 crore tonnes of paddy cultivated under the Congress, Harish Rao said that the projects were operational in 2014, during the BRS rule.

On pending irrigation works

Responding to the chief minister’s allegations that BRS had failed to complete pending irrigation projects in Mahabubnagar, Harish Rao said that only 27,000 acres of land were provided with water through Kalwakurthy, Bima, Nettempadu and Koyal Sagar project till 2014. This was increased to 6.5 lakh acres of land by the BRS government, he said.

On the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), Harish Rao stated that 90 per cent was completed in the BRS rule. Taking potshots at the Congress government, he said that the remaining 10 per cent is still not over even after one year of coming to power.