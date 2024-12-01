Harish Rao criticizes govt’s Vijayutsavam amid Maoists encounter in Telangana

Hyderabad: As seven Maoists were killed in an encounter in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Saturday, November 30, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao questioned the government why it was celebrating the Vijayutsavam to mark the one-year anniversary of coming to power.

In a post on X, the Siddipet MLA said, “If the government is organising a Vijayautsavam what is the point of bogus encounters, arrests, detentions, and restrictions? All sections were cheated and six guarantees were stolen. They also successfully attacked the democratic rule which was the seventh guarantee.”

ఏడాది విజయోత్సవాలు ప్రభుత్వం నిర్వహిస్తుంటే ఈ బూటకపు ఎన్ కౌంటర్ ఏంది?



అరెస్టులు, నిర్బంధాలు, కంచెలు, ఆంక్షలు ఒకవైపు.



బూటకపు ఎన్ కౌంట్లర్లు మరోవైపు రాష్ట్రంలో అశాంతిని రేపుతున్నాయి.



అన్ని వర్గాలను మోసం చేసి ఆరు గ్యారెంటీలను అటకెక్కించారు.



ఏడో గ్యారెంటీగా డబ్బా కొట్టిన… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) December 1, 2024

It is to be noted that the Greyhounds on Saturday conducted an operation in Eturu Nagarm mandal of the Mulugu district where seven maoists including a key area secretary known as Bhadru were killed.

The clash reportedly took place in the dense forest of Chalpaka where Greyhounds unit engaged the Maoists in intense gunfire.

The police have reported that during this operation, they seized a substantial cache of weapons, including two AK-47 rifles and various explosives. Notably, this incident follows a similar encounter on November 22 in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, where ten Maoists were killed, indicating a sustained effort by security forces to dismantle Maoist strongholds.

The security forces have been on high alert due to concerns that Maoists might attempt to re-establish their presence in Telangana following setbacks in Chhattisgarh.

The core leadership of the CPI (Maoist) largely comprises individuals from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, raising fears that increased pressure in Chhattisgarh could drive these insurgents back into neighbouring states.