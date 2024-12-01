Telangana: 7 maoists killed in encounter with police in Mulugu district

Hyderabad: A significant encounter involving Maoist insurgents occurred in the Eturu Nagaram mandal, Mulugu district of Telangana, resulting in the deaths of seven Maoists, including a key area secretary known as Bhadru.

The clash reportedly took place in the dense forest of Chalpaka, where Greyhounds unit engaged the Maoists in intense gunfire.

The police have reported that during this operation, they seized a substantial cache of weapons, including two AK-47 rifles and various explosives.

Notably, this incident follows a similar encounter on November 22 in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, where ten Maoists were killed, indicating a sustained effort by security forces to dismantle Maoist strongholds.

The security forces have been on high alert due to concerns that Maoists might attempt to re-establish their presence in Telangana following setbacks in Chhattisgarh.

The core leadership of the CPI (Maoist) largely comprises individuals from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, raising fears that increased pressure in Chhattisgarh could drive these insurgents back into neighbouring states.