Harish Rao condemns case against BRS MLA in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Thursday, December 4, condemned the case registered against Huzurabad MLA Paddi Kaushik Reddy by the Banjara Hills police in Hyderabad.

It is to be noted that Reddy approached the Banjara Hills police to file a complaint regarding alleged phone tapping. He wanted the police to investigate and identify the persons who were tapping his phone conversation and take action on them.

When the MLA reached the police station, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Banjara Hills police station, KM Raghavendra was leaving the police station in his vehicle. On noticing this, the BRS party workers and the MLA chased the police vehicle and stopped it at the gate of the police station.

The BRS party workers and the MLA argued with the police to take the complaint from them. They alleged that the SHO was leaving the police station on spotting them and making excuses so as not to accept the complaint.

Also Read Hyderabad: BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy booked for obstructing Banjara Hills SHO

After some arguments, P Kaushik Reddy along with the Inspector went into the police station where the MLA handed over the complaint petition to the Inspector.

After the MLA left the police station with his followers, SHO Raghavendra lodged a complaint at the police station that Kaushik Reddy and his followers stopped him while he was on his way to the ACP office. A case is booked on a complaint of the SHO against Kaushik Reddy and others.

Reacting to the case Rao said, “It is ironic that the police doesn’t register a case based on a complaint filed by a public representative. Instead, the MLA is booked, is this democracy?”

He further criticised Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy taking a dig at Congress’s “Marpu Kawali” (Need change ) slogan in the buildup to the Telangana Assembly elections last year. The Siddipet MLA also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and asked “Why walk with the Constitution in Hand when you violate it at every step in Telangana?”