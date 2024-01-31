Harish Rao criticizes Congress over staff nurse appointments

According to Harish Rao, BRS government meticulously filled job vacancies, while Congress govt hastily issued premature appointment letters to take credit.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st January 2024 3:01 pm IST
BRS will setup legal cell to protect party workers from false cases: Harish Rao
BRS senior leader T Harish Rao.

Hyderabad: Former Health Minister and BRS MLA, Harish Rao, labels Congress government’s approach to appointing staff nurses as a distraction on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to Harish Rao, the BRS government meticulously filled job vacancies, while the Congress government hastily issued premature appointment letters to take credit. An event for the distribution of these letters to staff nurses is scheduled at LB Stadium today.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are expected to be present to hand over the appointment letters.

MS Education Academy

Harish Rao said that instead of prioritizing the Group 1 notification scheduled for February 1, the government was focusing on recruiting staff nurses.

He urged the government to stick to its commitment of fulfilling election promises and not divert attention through early appointments. According to Harish Rao, recruitment efforts for medical, nursing, paramedical, pharmacist, and other staff are already underway.

He highlighted that a notification for 5,204 staff nurse posts was issued on December 30, 2022, and an order was released on June 22, 2023, adding 1,890 posts, bringing the total to 7,094.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st January 2024 3:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button