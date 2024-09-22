Harish Rao criticizes Telangana minister over Yellampalli project

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, September 22 slammed Telangana BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar for crediting the Yellampalli project completion to himself.

In a statement Rao remarked, “The Congress is overlooking the fact that the BRS government has completed and operationalized the Yellampalli project, which had been pending and neglected during Congress’s rule in the United States.”

The former finance minister criticized the Yellampalli barrage, stating that while it was officially declared complete, water has yet to be supplied to farmers, and several important aspects of the project have been neglected.

“As soon as Telangana was formed, construction of resettlement colonies was completed, compensation was paid to flood victims, people of flooded villages were moved to resettlement colonies, a high-level bridge on Rajiv road was completed rapidly and 20 tmcs of water was filled in Ellampalli reservoir up to FRL 148 meters. That is the achievement of our government,” Harish Rao stated.

“After the formation of Telangana, the BRS government spent Rs 2,052 crore for land acquisition, rehabilitation, and construction of high-level bridges and roads. The barrage was brought into full use. In the Kaleswaram project, the work of providing water to all the areas dependent on the reservoir started only after making the Yellampalli project a key balancing reservoir,” he pointed out.

Harish Rao emphasised that the project was completed during the BRS rule. The party has maintained that the alignment from Yellampally to Kondapochamma Sagar was not changed when the project was re-engineered.

harish Rao further noted that the storage capacity of these reservoirs was increased as per the suggestions of CWC. The total storage capacity of the reservoirs in your proposed Pranahita-Chevella project is only 14 tmcl. After re-engineering it increased to 141 TMC. Water can be filled into those raised reservoirs presently