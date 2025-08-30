Harish Rao moves HC to delay Kaleshwaram report debate in Assembly

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao has approached the Telangana High Court seeking the postponement of the discussion in the Telangana Assembly on the Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram project until a final verdict is made.

The Siddipet MLA filed an Interlocutory Anticipatory (IA) seeking postponement of the discussion on the report until the final verdict of the High Court in this matter.

Interlocutory anticipatory would describe a temporary measure taken in advance of an anticipated event, most commonly exemplified by a court order granting anticipatory bail. The “interlocutory” nature means the court provides this relief provisionally, and the “anticipatory” nature means it’s to head off a foreseen problem.

Harish Rao’s move to the Telangana HC comes days after the BRS accused the ruling Congress government of avoiding a fair debate and not allowing the Opposition to present a PPT in the Assembly regarding the Kaleshwaram project. “If the government is confident, let us present the facts. Refusing us only shows fear,” he had remarked.

Responding, state legislative affairs minister D Sridhar Babu said that the government is ready for a democratic debate, but questioned BRS’s insistence on a PPT. “If there are no mistakes in the project, why do they need slides?” he had asked.

The Ghose commission report was finalised on July 31 this year after it investigated alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project for 15 months.

