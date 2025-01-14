KTR, Harish Rao placed under house arrest in Hyderabad

KTR and Rao's house arrest comes a day after Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was arrested by the police reportedly over his confrontation with a Congress MLA at a recent meeting.

14th January 2025
Security deployed at Harish Rao's residence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and MLA T Harish Rao along with some other leaders were placed under house arrest in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 14.

KTR and Rao’s house arrest comes a day after Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was held by the police reportedly over his confrontation with a Congress MLA at a recent meeting. Videos circulating on social media show heavy police deployment at the Siddipet MLA’s house in Hyderabad.

Narsingi ACP Ramana Goud has confirmed that Rao is under house arrest.

