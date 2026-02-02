Harish Rao questions Hyderabad CP over remark on phone tapping case

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and ex-minister T Harish Rao on Monday, February 2, questioned Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar after the latter used the term “illegal” while referring to the phone tapping case which is currently under investigation.

In a post on X, the former Telangana minister asked how phone tapping could be termed illegal while the matter is under investigation.

“Such a statement is not only legally unsustainable but also deeply disturbing coming from SIT chief.” Rao remarked. Referring to Article 21 of the Constitution, he said that In a constitutional democracy, it is a settled principle of law that until a court of law records a finding, no allegation can be treated as an offence.

How a SIT chief @SajjanarVC can officially refer to the issue of phone tapping as “illegal” even before the matter has been examined and decided by a competent court of law.



Such a statement is not only legally unsustainable but also deeply disturbing coming from SIT chief.



In… https://t.co/YAXaL36keJ — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) February 2, 2026

The Siddipet MLA said that by using the expression “illegal phone tapping” in an official message, the SIT chief has displayed a preconceived notion about the outcome of the investigation.

He said that this conduct is unbecoming of the office, the SIT chief holds and is contrary to the standards of neutrality and restraint mandated under the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, which require absolute impartiality and integrity from senior officers.

Rao further stressed that the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that investigations must not only be fair but must also appear to be fair, as public confidence in the criminal justice system is paramount.

Sajjanar’s post

Rao reacted to a social media post by Sajjanar, who is heading the Special Investigation (SIT) probing the phone tapping case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has concluded the questioning of Gajwel MLA and former Chief Minister Sri. K. Chandrashekar Rao in connection with the illegal phone-tapping case.#Hyderabad #Telangana — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) February 1, 2026

In a post on X, Sajjanar, said that the “SIT concluded the questioning of Gajwel MLA and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the illegal phone taping case.”

KCR questioned by SIT

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday, February 1, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone tapping case in Hyderabad.

The inquiry began at 3:00 pm after the SIT officials arrived at KCR’s residence in Nandinagar, Banjara Hills. Arrangements were made in a specific room. KCR was allowed to have his nephew, former MP Joginpally Santosh Rao, accompany him for the examination. His son and Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) was also present at the house in the capacity of a family member.

Other senior leaders, including T Harish Rao and RS Praveen Kumar, along with legal advisers, were at the residence during the proceedings. Several party MLAs, MLCs and leaders gathered at Telangana Bhavan.