Harish Rao questions Telangana govt over farmers’ paddy procurement bonus

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, November 10 questioned the Telangana government over paddy procurement bonus for farmers.

He said that the farmers in Telangana deserved the bonus and the government should procure the paddy on time. The former Telangana finance minister said that chief minister A Revanth Reddy had promised the bonus to farmers before coming to power.

Also Read Harish slams Telangana govt over expired medicines at medical camp

In a post on X, the Siddipet MLA said, “We demand the Telangana government to procure paddy from the farmers and provide a bonus of Rs 500 to them, as promised to them by the Congress. The farmers should get these benefits without having to protest over it.”