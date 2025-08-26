Harish Rao slams Congress government over agricultural issues

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao on Monday, August 26, criticised the Telangana government over agricultural issues in the state and the neglect of farmers.

He raised concern over the death of a farmer, Ravi Naik, from Mahabubnagar district, after failing to get emergency care. He said the tragic death of the farmer had exposed the collapse of the system in Telangana and the criminal apathy of government hospitals towards the poor.

In a post on X, the Siddipet MLA said, “The tragic death of a farmer exposes the collapse of agriculture in Telangana and the criminal apathy of government hospitals towards the poor.”

He added that When the Congress government ignores farmers’ cries and fails to provide even basic medical care, it’s not just negligence, it’s murder by the state.

When the Congress government ignores farmers' cries and fails to provide even basic medical care, it's not just negligence, it's murder by the state.

The former Telangana minister said that the Congress government led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy must be held accountable for pushing farmers into despair and denying them dignity in both life and death.