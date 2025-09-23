Harish Rao slams Congress over Singareni workers’ bonus

Hyderabad: Former minister T Harish Rao on Monday, September 22, lashed out at the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of “cheating” Singareni coal workers in the name of Dasara bonus.

In a statement, the senior BRS leader alleged that the government pushed Singareni workers into disappointment by declaring a bonus from reduced profits.

Govt reduced distributable share: Harish Rao

“Instead of considering the total profit of Rs 6,394 crore, the government has restricted the bonus calculation to Rs 2,360 crore, which is highly condemnable. They reduced the distributable share, increased the percentages artificially, and deceived workers,” he said.

He stated that during BRS governance, former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) ensured workers received a share from the net profits.

“It was KCR who enhanced the workers’ share from 16 per cent to 32 per cent. But the Congress government set aside one-third of the profits and declared a bonus only from a part of the remaining share. This is unjust,” Harish Rao stated.

ముఖ్యమంత్రి @revanth_anumula

మాటలు కోటలు దాటితే చేతలు గడప దాటవనే విషయం సింగరేణి కార్మికుల విషయంలో మరోసారి రుజువైంది.



దసరా సందర్భంగా సింగరేణి కార్మికులకు తీపి కబురు బదులు చేదు కబురు చెప్పి, తీవ్ర నిరాశకు నెట్టారు.



మొత్తం లాభం 6394 కోట్ల నుండి కాకుండా, 2360 కోట్ల నుండి బోనస్… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) September 22, 2025

Also Read Telangana govt announces Rs 819 crore Dasara bonus for Singareni workers

Pay 34 pc of net profits as bonus: Harish Rao

Demanding that the government pay 34 per cent of net profits as a bonus, Harish Rao warned that if injustice is meted out to Singareni workers, he would stand by them and fight for their rights.