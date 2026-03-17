Harish Rao slams Revanth Reddy over Rs 1,070 cr cut to Siddipet

Hyderabad: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao has written an open letter to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, raising serious concerns over the cancellation of development funds allocated to Siddipet.

Allegations of bias against Siddipet

In his letter, Harish Rao alleged that the chief minister has consistently displayed bias and political animosity toward Siddipet, both during his time in the opposition and after assuming power.

He questioned why the constituency continues to face what he described as “jealousy and discrimination,” despite a change in government.

Rao pointed out that Revanth Reddy, who frequently criticised Siddipet while in opposition, seems to have neglected the constituency after becoming chief minister.

He remarked that it was surprising that the chief minister was visiting Siddipet officially only after 27 months in office.

Rs 1070 cr sanctioned by BRS govt cancelled: Harish Rao

The Siddipet MLA stated that development funds worth Rs 1,070 crore, which were sanctioned during the previous BRS government, were cancelled by the current Congress administration.

He expressed concern that this decision has led to a complete halt of several ongoing projects for nearly 27 months.

He further criticised the government for not releasing payments even for works that had already been partially completed, calling the move unjust and damaging to the region’s growth prospects.

Questions on development and credit claims

Harish Rao questioned whether the present government had undertaken even a single new development initiative in Siddipet.

He also claimed that the palm oil factory, which chief minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate, was actually approved during the previous BRS regime, thereby challenging the government’s claims of initiating new projects.

Demand to restore funds and resume works

Emphasising the long-term impact on Siddipet’s development, Rao urged the Chief Minister to immediately restore the cancelled funds and ensure that stalled projects are resumed.

He said that completing these works would not only benefit the people but also uphold the credibility and responsibility of the government.

He also asked the chief minister to explain to the people of Siddipet why these projects were halted and what steps would be taken to revive them.

Key projects left incomplete

According to Harish Rao, several major infrastructure and development projects have remained incomplete due to the cancellation of funds.

These include a government veterinary college, tourism development at Ranganayaka Sagar, Komaticheruvu Shilparamam, the Siddipet outer ring road, a BSc agriculture college at Thornaala, a government women’s degree college building at Mittapalli, a sports hub for athletes, construction of Two-Town and Three-Town police station buildings, Siddipet–Illanthakunta four-lane road, Siddipet–Kishtapur road, a multipurpose auditorium, and an integrated veg and non-veg market near the block office.