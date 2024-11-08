Harish Rao slams Telangana government over stray dog deaths

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Friday, November 8, criticised the Telangana government over stray dog deaths and the situation of veterinary healthcare in the state.

Rao alleged that the state government’s negligence led to eight stray dog deaths due to starvation for 10 days recently. He further said that 12 other stray dogs are languishing at an animal welfare centre in Mancherial district.

Also Read Hyderabad: BRS alleges 335 stray dog attacks in 8 months across Telangana

The former Telangana health minister remarked that the Mancherial municipality authorities have been neglecting 20 other stray dogs which are suffering from poor vision.

In a post on X, Rao said that lack of attention from municipal authorities has led to stray dog deaths, “Laxity of the government authorities has led to the silence of mutes.”

కాంగ్రెస్ సర్కారు నిర్లక్ష్యం వీధి కుక్కలకు కూడా శాపంగా మారింది.



మంచిర్యాల పశు సంరక్షణ కేంద్రంలో పది రోజులుగా ఆకలితో అలమటించి 8 కుక్కలు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోగా, మరో 12 కుక్కలు కొనఊపిరితో కొట్టుమిట్టాడుతున్న దయనీయమైన పరిస్థితి.



మంచిర్యాల మున్సిపాలిటీ కంటికి ఆ 20 కుక్కలు కనపడకుండా… pic.twitter.com/lsTiX9kXA5 — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) November 8, 2024

The Siddipet MLA urged the government to take action against those responsible.