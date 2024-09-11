Harish Rao slams Telangana government over surge in dog attacks

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Wednesday, September 11 expressed outrage over the state government’s indifference to the rising incidents of dog attacks.

Rao claimed that over 60,000 dog bite cases have been reported this year, leading to the loss of innocent lives and devastated families.

The situation is worsened by the government’s failure to control the stray dog population or ensure that life-saving anti-rabies injections are available in public hospitals, he said.

“Sanitation has taken a hit across Telangana, with garbage piling up in the streets, contributing to the growing stray dog menace. Municipal authorities and the urban development department have failed to act, and this failure is costing lives,” Rao said.

The senior BRS leader pointed out that there are over 2 million stray dogs across Telangana, with more than 1 million in the GHMC area alone. “The state government has not released funds for sterilization operations, which are crucial for managing the stray dog population. This inaction is unacceptable,” he said.

Rao said that although the Telangana High Court had expressed strong displeasure over the increasing number of stray dog attacks in the state, the government remains aloof.

On July 14, the High Court took suo-moto cognisance directing the the animal birth control (ABC) committee to chart out a comprehensive strategy to combat stray dog bites instead of just conducting sterilization. The committee was ordered to include the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), concerned authorities in the state government and animal welfare organisations.

Rao suggested adopting proven strategies in states like Goa that have not reported dog bite incidents in the last three years.

“We also demand the state government follow the precedents set by the Haryana and Punjab High Courts by providing Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of those who die from dog bites and Rs 50,000 to those who are injured,” Rao added.