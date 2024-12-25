Harish Rao slams Telangana govt for stopping gift scheme during festivals

25th December 2024
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday, December 24 slammed the Telangana government for allegedly stopping the gift scheme during festivals in the state.

Attacking the Congress government, Rao said that Christians did not get their gifts for Christmas, while earlier Bathukamma sarees were not given to women and Ramzan ‘thofas’ denied to Muslims.

Speaking to reporters in Medak, he said that BRS chief and ex-chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had introduced the scheme for all religions and treated them equally. He recalled that the next day of Christmas was also declared a holiday.

The Siddipet MLA further attacked Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of lying about crime rate in Hyderabad. The former Telangana health minister stressed that crime in Hyderabad had increased by 41 percent in this year.

Following his visit to the Warangal health city, the BRS MLA said, “Work at the health city has been halted, the BRS would begin an agitation if the work is not resumed at the earliest.”

