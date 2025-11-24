Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over delay in TIMS hospital launch

Hyderabad: Former finance minister and BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday, November 23, criticised the Congress government for failing to keep its promise of opening the TIMS hospital at Sanathnagar within a month.

He said more than a month had passed since chief minister A Revanth Reddy made the commitment during the Jubilee Hills by-election campaign, but there was still “no sign of progress.”

In a statement, Harish Rao alleged that the Revanth Reddy government was showing more interest in selling government lands than in providing quality healthcare to the public. “The chief minister and his ministers make tall claims, but their words never turn into action. The stalled construction of TIMS hospitals stands as proof of this,” he said.

TIMS slowed to a crawl under Congress: Harish

He noted that the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) projects, which advanced rapidly under the BRS regime, had slowed to a crawl after the Congress came to power.

“The chief minister is intentionally delaying the completion of these hospitals, fearing that KCR might get credit once they are inaugurated,” Harish Rao claimed.

The BRS leader demanded that the government clarify when it plans to inaugurate the TIMS hospitals and resume full-fledged work on the pending projects.