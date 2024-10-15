Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over non payment of BC scholarships

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday, October 15, slammed the Telangana government over alleged non payment of Jyotibha Phule BC overseas scholarships to Backward Class (BC) students.

“Why is Congress government not releasing funds to 65 BC students who got financial assistance under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Overseas Education Fund Scheme under BRS government?” Rao questioned.

He further asked whether the Congress government is planning to scrap the overseas scholarship scheme designed by former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in order to help poor students to pursue higher studies abroad.

The former Telangana finance minister criticised the Congress government stating that “renaming places” is easy and stated that it is difficult to keep promises made to the public. He further questioned whether the Telangana government remembers the BC declaration announced in Kamareddy district.

“What happened to the promise to implement the BC sub plan in the first assembly meeting?” Rao asked.

Why hasn’t the Congress government released funds to the 65 BC students who were sanctioned financial assistance under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Overseas Vidya Nidhi Scheme by the previous @BRSparty government?



October 15, 2024

As the scholarships remain unpaid, former Member of Parliament and Backward Class leader R Krishnaiah on Monday threatened to hold a protest in front of the Mandal Revenue Office in on October 22.

“Scholarships should be increased from Rs 5,500 to Rs 10,000. The state government has been unresponsive to protests for the past four months seeking the increase. They are facing many problems and are not able to pursue further studies despite getting seats in higher education,” Krishnaiah said in a statement.

He further stressed that some of them, despite securing jobs, are facing problems in submitting their certificates. “A few are unable to go in for further education. It should be remembered that students who are unable to foot their expenses are availing these schemes. The government should factor this and release the budget in two stages soon,” said Krishnaiah.

In a related development, the Telangana Private Degree & PG Colleges Management Association held talks with Krishnaiah and sought his help in securing the fees due to them from the government. The managements on their part explained to him their woes in paying salaries to teachers and rents.