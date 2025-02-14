Harish Rao slams Union min Piyush Goyal for ‘choti soch’ remark

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao criticised Union Minister for Industry and Supply Piyush Goyal for his remark on southern states including Telangana.

It is to be noted that Goyal referred to states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as narrow-minded. “There a few states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana which say that the bigger the amount of tax paid, the bigger the refund.”

Goyal went on to say that such demands by the southern states are unfortunate. Reacting to the Union minister’s remark, Rao said it is shameful to demean the southern states by referring to their thought process as “Choti Soch.”

The Siddipet MLA further said that it’s a fact that the southern states have developed systematically, effectively controlled population growth, and emerged as the growth engines of India.

Rao further said that such a remark is a reflection of Goyal’s “Choti Soch”; he then stressed guidelines of the 15th Finance Commission adding that 41% of the taxes collected by the Centre should be allocated to the states. However, due to the imposition of cess and surcharges, the actual share received by the states has significantly reduced.

The former Telangana finance minister took to X and said, “While it is stated that 41 percent is distributed, the actual amount, states receive only about approximately 30 percent. When a state receives revenue in the form of taxes, it has the flexibility to allocate funds according to the needs of its people.”

Rao went on to say that by collecting cess and then distributing it selectively, the Centre is showing bias towards certain states while neglecting others. He claimed that this was a tactic to centralize financial powers and exert control over the states.

Rao alleged that states are being forced to bow down to the Centre. Isn’t this against the spirit of federalism? Is this the “Team India” spirit that you speak of?” he asked.

He claimed that while promoting an increased share of taxes, states are being deprived by reducing their share in centrally sponsored schemes and cutting down various Centre-funded government initiatives. It is highly inappropriate to speak disrespectfully when addressing the rights of states. We strongly condemn Piyush Goyal ji’s statements.

“We urge everyone to recognize that the development of southern states, including Telangana key contributors to India’s growth ultimately fuels the progress of the entire nation,” Rao concluded.