Telangana to re-conduct caste census for left-out population

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, February 12 announced plans to re-conduct the caste census survey for those who missed furnishing their details earlier.

This aims to ensure comprehensive data collection, covering approximately the 3.01 percent of the state’s population (16 lakh people) who were left out of the caste survey earlier due to unavailability or lack of interest in participation.

Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged eligible citizens to provide their details to enumerators between February 16 and 28.

56.33 pc of population is Backward Class

According to the caste census findings released on February 2, 56.25 percent (1,99,85,767 people) of Telangana’s population belongs to the Backward Class. The survey covered 96.9 percent of households, recording data from 3,54,77,554 individuals.

According to the Telangana caste census, the Scheduled Castes (SCs) comprise 17.43 percent (61,84,319) and Scheduled Tribes of 10.45 per cent (37,05,929) of Telangana’s population. Shedding light on the Muslim population in Telangana, the caste survey revealed 44,57,012 people are from the minority community constituting 12.56 percent of the total population. Among them, 35,76,588 belong to the Backward Class (BC) amounting to 10.08 percent while 2.48 percent are Other Castes (OC) with 8,80,424 individuals.

GHMC failed to cover all households in Telangana caste census: BC commission

Telangana commission for backward classes chairman G Niranjan in his letter to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, K Ilambarithi alleged that the caste census has not been properly conducted in Hyderabad.

He questioned why enumerators skipped home visits in certain areas, leading to the exclusion of some BC individuals from the survey. He added that due to this negligence, some residents of GHMC areas were left out, lowering the recorded percentage of Backward Classes in urban Hyderabad. “We demand clarity from GHMC on the execution of the survey in the city and its outskirts,” Niranjan said in his letter.