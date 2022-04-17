Harish Rao to help siblings to continue medical education

Updated: 17th April 2022 2:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao decided to help a poor Muslim boy and his sister – who succeeded in obtaining MBBS seats – to continue their medical education.

The brother and sister – Shaik Shoaib and Sania – from Warangal have succeeded in obtaining medical seats. But due to extreme poverty, they were finding difficulty in continuing their medical education. Their mother Zahira Begum had given an appeal for help.

When the matter came to the knowledge of T Harish Rao, he decided to come forward to sponsor their medical education.

Zahira Begum, Sania, and Shaik Shoaib met the minister on Saturday at his residence to express their gratitude. The minister told the siblings to continue their education with focus and dedication till they become doctors. 

