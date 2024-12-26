Harish Rao visits boy injured in Pushpa 2 stampede in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Harish Rao visited 8-year-old Sri Teja, who is receiving treatment at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad following injuries sustained in the Pushpa 2 stampede.

Speaking to the media, Harish Rao said, “Sri Teja’s condition is improving, which is positive news. I met with his father and am pleased to know that the child is receiving the best possible care at KIMS Hospital.”

Several film personalities and political leaders are making a beeline to visit the child at the hospital.

Condition of injured boy improving: Father

On December 4, Sri Teja was taken off oxygen and ventilator support as his condition is improving, his father has said. Quoting doctors, Bhaskar, however, said the boy’s recovery will take time.

Meanwhile, the hospital on Tuesday said Sritej continues to maintain stable vital parameters on his own without any oxygen or ventilatory support.

In response, Actor Allu Arjun, producers and director of ‘Pushpa 2‘ have announced Rs 2 crore for the family.

While Allu Arjun has given Rs 1 crore, Mythri Movies, the producers of the movie have extended assistance of Rs 50 lakh. Film’s director Sukumar has also given Rs 50 lakh to the family.

Pushpa 2 stampede incident

The 35-year-old woman died during the Pushpa 2 stampede at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4, while her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s family.

Allu Arjun, named as accused no 11, was arrested by the city police in connection with the Pushpa 2 stampede case. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from prison here on December 14 morning.