Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday appeared before police for questioning in Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

Amid tight security, the national award-winning actor reached Chikkadpally Police Station, Hyderabad around 11 a.m.

On Monday, the police issued a notice to the actor, directing him to appear before them for further questioning.

Actor Allu Arjun prior to leaving for questioning at the Chikkadpally police station as part of an ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of his movie ‘Pushpa-2’, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)