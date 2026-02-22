Harish Rao visits residents facing demolition threat due to Musi rejuvenation

Hyderabad: Former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Harish Rao on Sunday, February 22, visited Madhu Park Apartment, where residents reportedly received eviction notices in relation to the Gandhi Sarovar Project and assured people that his party will fight to protect their homes.

He alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s every move was “motivated by land, panchayat and real estate exploitation” and in the name of beautifying the Musi, he was trying to “grab lands, and give them to Ambani, Adani, or Megha Krishna Reddy.”

Other BRS leaders, including MLAs Sabitha Reddy and Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, also accompanied Harish Rao.

Recalling BRS’s contributions to the apartment, Harish Rao said that when people were facing water issues, former chief minister and party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) immediately asked the Water Board to lay a pipeline.

“KCR has an unforgettable connection with Madhu Park Apartment. He prepared the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS now BRS) party’s policy vision document while sitting in the war rooms here.” Harish Rao said.

He said that while KCR was trying to save the apartment, Revanth Reddy was trying to demolish it with JCBs.

He reiterated that Congress did not have a detailed project report (DPR) for the Musi rejuvenation project and was acting haphazardly. “Everyone wants to clean up Musi. The BRS government also started that work by constructing STPs at a cost of Rs 3,800 crore. We also prepared DPRs to bring Godavari water from Kaleshwaram and release it into the Musi. At that time, our government did not think of demolishing a single house,” the BRS leader said.

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister, Harish Rao said that on one hand, the former organises Miss World competitions and football matches with Messi, but when it comes to providing fee reimbursements to colleges, pensions to retired employees and Rythu Bandhu support to farmers, he turns away and says the state has no money.

He said that spreading fear in the name of constructing a Gandhi statue, who stood for peace and non-violence, is evil and promised to raise the residents’ issues in the upcoming budget session of the Assembly.

Gandhi Sarovar Project, undertaken by the Telangana government as part of the Musi rejuvenation initiative, aims towards ecological restoration, sustainable urban development and riverfront improvement.

The government aims to develop Bapu Ghat, which is on the confluence of the Musi and Esa rivers, into a world-class educational, cultural, spiritual and environmental landmark, reflecting the ideals and legacy of Gandhi.

The foundation stone laying ceremony of the project is scheduled to be held in the last week of February.

