Harish Rao warns Telangana government over delay in paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao on Sunday, May 24, warned the Telangana government that he would personally lead an indefinite protest and besiege the Collectorate with thousands of farmers if paddy procurement is not sped up within the next two to three days.

The former minister visited the Ensan Pally paddy procurement centre and interacted with farmers who have been waiting for days to sell their produce. Speaking to the media, Harish Rao accused the state government of failing farmers at every stage.

He alleged that lakhs of farmers across Telangana are suffering due to delays in procurement and lack of support from the government.

According to him, the government had already failed in supplying urea, electricity and Rythu Bandhu benefits, and is now also failing in paddy procurement.

Harish Rao attacks government over paddy procurement

Harish Rao claimed that the government’s approach was not in “mission mode” but in “commission mode.” He also criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his repeated Delhi visits and asked him to focus on sending more lorries to procurement centres instead.

He alleged that farmers are being cheated by a reduction of five kilograms per quintal and said ministers and officials were ignoring the issue. He also claimed that millers were forcing farmers to load 43 kg in each bag before unloading paddy at mills, causing heavy losses to farmers.

According to Harish Rao, farmers from several villages, including Nanganur, Khanapur, Venkatapur, Narmeta, Palamakula and Ensanpalli, have been complaining about delays in procurement and shortage of gunny bags and transport vehicles.

Farmers facing huge losses, says Harish Rao

The BRS leader said only one-third of the paddy has been purchased so far, while the remaining stock is lying outside and getting damaged due to rains. He alleged that farmers were suffering severe losses as soaked paddy was rotting at procurement centres.

Harish Rao also referred to reports of farmer deaths during the procurement season and said many families were facing hardships due to delays in payments and procurement operations.

He further accused the government of failing to fulfil promises related to the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Harish Rao said the Chief Minister had promised complete implementation of the scheme within 45 days during a visit to Siddipet, but even after 63 days many farmers were yet to receive the benefit.

Leader warns of protest at Collectorate

During his visit, Harish Rao said only six lorries had reached the Ensan Pally procurement centre in one and a half months. He claimed farmers were struggling due to a shortage of transport vehicles and gunny bags.

The former minister demanded that the government immediately increase the speed of paddy procurement, send more lorries and supply enough gunny bags to procurement centres.

He warned that if the government failed to act within the next few days, he would launch an indefinite dharna along with thousands of farmers and blockade the Collectorate.