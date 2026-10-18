Harmony hailed as Bijnor Ramleela halts after Muslim woman’s death

Bijnor: The Ramleela performance in Mohra village was suspended following the death of an 85-year-old Muslim woman whom villagers regarded as a family member, in a gesture of communal harmony.

The Adarsh Ramleela Committee decided to suspend the performance after Gafooran, mother of local doctor Zakir, died on Saturday, October 17.

Gafooran’s health deteriorated while the Ramleela was being staged in the village, located in the Dhampur area of Bijnor district. She was taken to a doctor in Dhampur for treatment but died later in the evening after returning home.

Also Read BJP slams protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, targets Oppn

The news of her death cast a pall of gloom over the village, village head Rishi Chauhan said on Sunday.

“Gafooran was like an aunt to me,” Chauhan said, adding that the Ramleela committee had expressed its condolences and decided to suspend the performance as a mark of respect.

The decision was welcomed by villagers, including her son, Dr Zakir, who appreciated the committee’s gesture and described it as an example of communal harmony.

The committee is yet to decide on the next date for the Ramleela performance.