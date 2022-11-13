Harry Potter-themed land to come up at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island

Abu Dhabi: A Harry Potter-themed land will be coming to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, within the world’s largest indoor theme park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

The Middle East’s first Harry Potter-themed land experience is being developed by Miral.

The creative vision of this newly designed Harry Potter-themed land will invite fans to enter iconic locations from the Wizarding World, seen in a whole new way.

The opening date of Harry Potter’s land in Abu Dhabi has not yet been given.

Speaking about the project, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral said, “We are very proud of our continuous partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and excited to be bringing this spellbinding first to the Middle East and the world in the future.”

“This is yet another testament to our commitment to continue to position Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure, and a great addition to Abu Dhabi’s tourism offerings, contributing to the growth and economic diversification of the Emirate,” he added.

“The Wizarding World offers something for fans of every age to enjoy. The original Harry Potter stories and the blockbuster film series continue to captivate and inspire hundreds of millions of fans around the world, and our Global Themed Entertainment team together with our partner Miral, will expand our successful Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi to bring this magical experience to life,” said Pam Lifford, the president of global brands and experiences at Warner Bros Discovery.

The Harry Potter-themed land at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will sit alongside six existing immersive experiences: Warner Bros. Plaza, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch, Cartoon Junction, Gotham City and Metropolis.

Harry Potter became a global phenomenon, spanning eight films based on the best-selling book series authored by JK Rowling. The books – of which 600 million copies were sold worldwide, have been distributed in more than 200 territories and translated into over 80 languages.