Harud: A visual journey through Autumn in Kashmir

Autumn in Kashmir, known locally as “Harud,” is a breathtaking spectacle that unfolds between September to November, transforming landscapes into vibrant scenic views of gold, crimson, and orange.

During this season, the iconic chinar trees shed their green leaves, creating a stunning display that attracts nature lovers and photographers alike.

The weather is pleasant, with daytime temperatures ranging from 9 Degrees Celcius to 20 Degrees Celcius, making the season ideal for outdoor activities such as light hiking and shikara rides on Dal Lake.

Additionally, autumn marks the harvest season, with local orchards blooming with apples, walnuts, and saffron.

However, this period sees fewer tourists compared to summer, allowing select visitors to fully immerse themselves in the serene beauty of Kashmir’s fall season and cultural richness.

A view of Shalimar Garden during Autumn (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

People walking over fallen chinar leaves inside Nishat Garden, the garden remains one of the famous places to visit during Autumn. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A foggy afternoon in Kashmir, as winter approaches, Kashmir witnesses heavy fog during morning and evening. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Kashmiri children walking over chinar leaves as they walk to school (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

School girls taking pictures under a Chinar tree at Shalimar Garden in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Visitors walk over fallen chinar leaves inside a Mughal garden in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)