Harud: A visual journey through Autumn in Kashmir

Autumn in Kashmir, known locally as “Harud,” is a breathtaking spectacle that unfolds between September to November, transforming landscapes into vibrant scenic views of gold, crimson, and orange.
During this season, the iconic chinar trees shed their green leaves, creating a stunning display that attracts nature lovers and photographers alike.
The weather is pleasant, with daytime temperatures ranging from 9 Degrees Celcius to 20 Degrees Celcius, making the season ideal for outdoor activities such as light hiking and shikara rides on Dal Lake.
Additionally, autumn marks the harvest season, with local orchards blooming with apples, walnuts, and saffron.
However, this period sees fewer tourists compared to summer, allowing select visitors to fully immerse themselves in the serene beauty of Kashmir’s fall season and cultural richness.