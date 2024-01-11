Harvard varsity delegation meets Telangana CM, discusses edu programmes

Hyderabad: A delegation from Harvard University, USA, led by the director of the PSIL-24 program Dr Dominic Mao paid a courtesy visit to chief minister Revanth Reddy at his residence on Thursday.

The chief minister proposed a joint venture between Harvard University and Telangana to organize year-long educational programs aimed at enhancing the quality of residential schools in the state. The objective is to benefit students who suffer monetary disadvantages.

The delegation informed a 5-day program called Scientifically Inspired Leadership (PSIL-24) for 100 Class X and Class XI students will be conducted.

The program will involve students from government schools, along with 40 English teachers from government high schools across all 33 districts in the state.

The training program will take place at Osmania University.